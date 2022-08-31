Hendersonville museum exhibit pays tribute dog warriors

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tribute to injured war heroes is on display for a few more weeks in Hendersonville at the Monthhaven Arts and Cultural Museum.

Like Police dogs, the emphasis here is on service. Museum visitors can expect to see many German Shepherd and Doberman Pinscher memorabilia in the exhibit. During the Vietnam War, there were an estimated 4,000 German Shepherds casualties.

In the war, dogs were paired with soldiers seeking safety. “The dogs were sniffing mostly; they’d go in looking for bombs,” Cheryl Strichik, the Executive Director of the exhibit. “They played a key role in combat missions and World War II undercover activity.”

Ohio Sculptor Jammes Mellick created the majority of the exhibit. While he’s not a veteran, he can sculpt and made a cry in the eye when he first saw canines who served.

“They’re stunning, beautiful when you look at the dog in the face; it’s just a wonderful experience,” Mellick said.

For the past four years, Monthaven has devoted one exhibit to wounded warriors; this one was different but deserving.

Visitors can enjoy the exhibit until September 11th.

