Franklin Officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week.

Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels okay after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. The heart attack was so severe that Scott died, and a defibrillator was used to bring him back to life. He was then air-lifted off the boat and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.

Sources told WSMV4 that Scott is expected to return to Tennessee within the next few days and that he will not require a medevac flight as previously believed.

Many of Scott’s friends had expressed concerns that since Scott was out of the country, insurance may or may not pick up the medical flight they believed Scott required due to his heart condition.

The remainder of Scott’s care will be transferred to a local Cardiologist.

On behalf of Scott and myself, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude. Your continued generosity of prayers and donations is what gives Scott the resources and support he needs, that was unavailable to him on St. Maarten. we are beyond blessed to have the unrelenting support and love from our community and beyond.

To support Scott on his road to recovery, click here.

