BNA expects 150,000+ passengers during Labor Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is expecting travel to pick up as early as Thursday for the Labor Day holiday. If you are a traveler, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

“If you haven’t traveled in a while, it’s going to look very different. So, arriving early allows time for you to navigate the airport, whether it is parking, whether it’s going into the north side, or the south side. We have separate entrances,” said Stacey Nickens, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications at BNA.

BNA expects more than 150,000 passengers from Thursday, September 1st to Monday, September 5th. But that’s just a chunk out of the 12.6 million in the U.S. expected to hit the airports during the holiday weekend.

To make your trip as smooth as possible, be sure to check the status of your flight ahead of time for any changes, arrive early to navigate parking and construction, and pack smart.

Knowing the dos and don’ts will keep you from slowing down TSA lines and customer service counters.

“When we have these high passenger volumes, there are more people moving through, so giving yourself enough time allows you time to go through these areas,” stated Nickens.

