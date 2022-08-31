Black Business Spotlight: BabyCake’s Bakery

The bakery hopes to open next week in East Nashville.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Black Business Month comes to a close, the spotlight turns to another black-owned business about to open in Nashville: BabyCake’s Bakery.

This is not your normal bakery because this one has your children in mind, with after-school baking classes beginning soon.

The owner is Yashica Williams, who said they’re ready to open the doors next week if everything goes according to plan.



Applications are open from the Coalition to Back Black Businesses for a small grant to start a black-owned business.

There are some eligibility requirements for the $5,000 grant:

  • Meet the criteria for being a black-owned enterprise in a qualifying industry
  • Employ 3-20 people, including the owner and any full-time/part-time employees
  • Be located in an economically vulnerable community
  • Prove financial harm by the COVID-19 pandemic

Applications for the grant are open through September 6.

