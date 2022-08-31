Ashland City water production back to 100%

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Town of Ashland City has restored all of its water production and assured residents the running water is not contaminated and safe to use.

Ashland City officials instructed everyone on Wednesday to conserve water after a chemical pump issue. The city said it happened in the morning at the Ashland City Water Treatment plant.

Ashland City Mayor Jeffrey Smith says no chemicals were put in the water. However, people did have to follow the city’s Drought Plan while they waited for water tanks to fill up.

With each spritz of water at Havaday’s Barber Shop on Main Street, owner Jensen Bagwell says they did what they could to conserve water and keep business flowing.

“It makes sanitation a little more challenging, but we use direct sanitation,” said Bagwell. “Obviously, we can’t wash anyone’s hair.”

Bottled water and no shampoo were what they had to use until all the town’s tanks filled back up with water after the chemical pump issue.

“That has since made the water undrinkable, so they dumped, and we were told in the meantime not to use any water,” says Bagwell.

Cheatham County Schools like Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy and Riverside Academy were dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with no water.

That’s also when Claiborne Risner at Cody’s Diner saw a breakfast rush.

“A few customers come in saying ‘y’all have water?’ and we got some phone calls “do you have water?” Yeah, we got water so far,” the owner said.

With food and water, Cody’s is where Gabe Atchley found refuge.

“I couldn’t wash my hands or brush my teeth this morning, so I came to get something to eat, and they had some water,” Atchley said.

Water or no water, Bagwell says this shouldn’t happen.

“It’s a bit alarming for anyone to hear these types of things,” he said. “We are all a little concerned about what it could be and what it could mean and if we are getting all the information.”

Smith said the tanks were at 50% capacity around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He said all water should be restored by 6:30 p.m. The town wants to remind people this was an issue with the chemical pump so people don’t have to flush lines.

If your service has been restored, it is safe to use. Please email askashlandcity@ashlandcitytn.gov or send city officials a message through Facebook if you continue to have issues.

