Ashland City experiencing water outage after ‘chemical issue’ at plant

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An issue with the Ashland City water plant has caused the city to be without water until further notice.

A Wednesday morning Facebook post from the Town of Ashland City says the water plant experienced a “chemical issue” that required it to shut down.

“It has since been corrected but the city will be without water until the tanks can be refilled,” the post said. “We are issuing our Drought Plan and would like everyone to not use water until further notice.”

As a result, the Cheatham County School District announced students at Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy and Riverside Academy will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Families are asked to pick their children up at 9:30 a.m. and buses will run at 9:30 a.m. as well. There will also be no daycare at ACESA on Wednesday.

More information is expected to available at noon.

