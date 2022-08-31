86-year-old woman dies in camper fire in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the Paris Landing volunteer fire department have been investigating a deadly fire on Monday night.

Officials responded to a camper at Bull Durham Road where they found 86-year-old Virginia Knott.

Knott, who lived in the camper, suffered injuries from the fire and was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment.

Officials said Knott passed away from her injuries early Tuesday morning.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing and that no foul play is suspected. Officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

