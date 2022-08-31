25-year-old killed at gas station, Homicide Unit detectives pursuing active leads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are pursuing active leads following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old at a gas station Wednesday morning.

It was an average morning for store clerk Hassan Fairly.

“I came into work. It was like a regular morning. Everything was going smoothly. Playing gospel music. Feeling the energy, thinking today would be a good day,” Fairly told WSMV4. “Next thing I know, I hear gunshots.”

MNPD said officers responded to a shooting at Paul’s Market at 1800 Jefferson Street at 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect and the victim, 25-year-old Kendrick Frazier, had left the scene.

Investigators said that Frazier and the suspect had pulled up to the gas pumps around the same time and exchanged words before the suspect shot Frazier. The motive is still under investigation.

Frazier had driven himself to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was later transported to Vanderbilt, where he died.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

