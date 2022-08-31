18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student

LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student.

Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

