18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student.
Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student.
No further information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
