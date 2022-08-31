1 dead after North Nashville shooting
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville.
Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot at a gas station near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m.
The person, who has yet to be identified, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with critical injuries but later died, police said.
Metro Police are expected to release more information soon. The investigation is ongoing.
