1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville.

Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot at a gas station near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m.

The person, who has yet to be identified, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with critical injuries but later died, police said.

Metro Police are expected to release more information soon. The investigation is ongoing.

