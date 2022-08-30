Woman reunited with lost wedding rings found by family friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was reunited with her wedding rings on Monday morning after they went missing over the weekend.

The connection that brought the family heirlooms back to her goes back nearly a century.

Robert Sawyer and Doug Holliday, his friend since kindergarten, found the three rings laying in a Nissan Stadium parking lot under Korean Veterans Boulevard on Saturday night while leaving the wedding of another childhood friend, Michael Griffin.

“We looked down and saw three rings laying on the ground in the dirt,” Sawyer said. “My first thought was these probably aren’t real. We picked them up. I realized these are real rings.”

Sawyer said Holliday was the one who insisted they take the rings home and find the rightful owners. Holliday even reached out to Metro Police and WSMV4 in hopes of finding the owner.

On Monday, Erica Oliver called WSMV4 after her husband, Doug Oliver, saw a web story about the missing rings and sent it to Erica.

She had spent the weekend ripping her house apart searching for the three rings. She last saw them Saturday afternoon on her kitchen counter after taking them off to put on lotion.

“It’s hard to carry on a conversation because it’s always on the back of your mind,” Erica Oliver said about the mental struggle to care for her five children while upset about the lost rings.

The rings held a special place in Erica and Doug’s hearts. Erica described it as a “huge honor” to be given the rings because they were Doug’s grandmother’s wedding rings that his grandfather, Bill Oliver, bought for their wedding in 1943. Bill Oliver then went off to serve in World War II before returning home to become a successful orthodontist.

“It was something Doug’s grandfather entrusted in him to give,” Erica Oliver said. “You feel this pressure to find them and to take good care of them because they are the family’s, not just mine, but his aunts, his uncles. It’s the family’s heirloom.”

Erica Oliver said she was extremely relieved to hear the rings were safe and started crying laughing when WSMV producers told her the name of the men who had found them.

They went to Griffin’s wedding on Saturday night and parked near Sawyer and Holliday. In fact, her husband Doug was best friends with the men growing up with them attending Montgomery Bell Academy. Sawyer was even part of Doug and Erica’s wedding party when she got the rings almost 20 years ago.

“I am so thankful that they chose to pick them up, to put them in a safe and to contact you all to reunite us with our rings,” Erica Oliver said.

She gave Sawyer a massive hug when they met on the campus of MBA where he is now the Dean of Students. She said she could not believe the funny coincidence that led to her being reunited with the rings.

It was a full circle, small world type of situation for Sawyer. The building they met outside of houses a photo of the eighth-grade class of 1934 that he walks past every day during the school year. Standing in the upper left of that photo is Bill Oliver, who would go on to buy the rings that Erica now wears and was even Sawyer’s orthodontist as a child.

“They really could have been anybody’s,” Sawyer said. “I am just glad to find out I could give them back to the owners, and it was especially nice it was a dear friend of mine.”

Erica thinks the rings fell out of her purse while walking into the wedding. That purse also holds a special place in her family because it belonged to her grandmother, purchased in the 1950s.

Going forward, she plans to keep them in an extra safe place. Erica said it will be hard to misplace them because Holliday got them cleaned and they can be seen sparkling for a distance.

