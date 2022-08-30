VIDEO: Two-month-old recovered from back of U-Haul after high-speed police pursuit

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing two-month-old from White County was found in the back of a U-Haul van after an Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday night.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland was found in the back of the van, and the driver, Brandy Lee Burns, and passenger, Gunner’s non-custodial father, Daniel Joseph Boland, was taken into custody. The two were taken into custody after leading agencies in a pursuit initiated by Metro Nashville Police late Tuesday evening.

Authorities said WCSO deputies took control of the pursuit traveling from Davidson County into Wilson County. The van drove at high speed down eastbound I-40 to evade police. Police added that spike strips were successfully deployed around mile marker 235, and the van eventually stopped at the 237-mile marker.

When police approached the vehicle, they found two-month-old Gunner unsecured in the back of the U-Haul van, where no child restraints were found to protect the child’s safety, according to police.

“It’s disturbing whenever you have two adults without regard for anyone else, especially when putting the life of a two-month-old baby into jeopardy. That’s inexcusable,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Fortunately, the baby was found safe, and we were able to take both individuals into custody without further incident. We appreciate the assistance from Metro Nashville, Mt. Juliet Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”

Burns was transported to the Wilson County Jail and charged with Aggravated Child Endangerment, Felony Evading Arrest, and Driving on a Suspended License. Burns also had active warrants out of Rutherford and Cheatham Counties. Boland is being held with active warrants out of Metro Nashville and White County.

According to TBI, the case did not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert.

