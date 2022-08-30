TBI officials searching for missing woman out of Coopertown

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Coopertown.

62-year-old Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning wearing cream sweatpants, and a black tank top and was barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance.

Grim is 5′4″, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair dyed burgundy.

MORE: Judy Lynn Grim, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert, was last seen wearing cream sweatpants, a black tank top, and was barefoot.



She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance.



Call Coopertown PD at 615-384-4911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/NjSMJNOMlT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.