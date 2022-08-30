TBI officials searching for missing woman out of Coopertown
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Coopertown.
62-year-old Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning wearing cream sweatpants, and a black tank top and was barefoot.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance.
Grim is 5′4″, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair dyed burgundy.
