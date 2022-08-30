TBI officials searching for missing woman out of Coopertown


Photo of Judy Lynn Grim
Photo of Judy Lynn Grim(Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Coopertown.

62-year-old Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning wearing cream sweatpants, and a black tank top and was barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance.

Grim is 5′4″, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair dyed burgundy.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Controversy over football field logo
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy
Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy
Controversy over football field logo
Controversy over football field logo
Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy
Districts concerned over new 3rd grade policy