Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Coopertown


The 62-year-old woman was last seen in Springfield on Friday.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Coopertown.

62-year-old Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning wearing cream sweatpants, and a black tank top and was barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance.

Grim is 5′4″, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair dyed burgundy.

