SHERIFF: Franklin County bus drivers to possibly strike after raise was not approved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff, Tim Fuller, said that he would be surprised if bus drivers picked up students Tuesday morning.

This comes after the County Commissioner’s vote to not approve the school board’s budget.

According to Fuller, the school bus drivers are privately owned and have not been given a raise in ten years. He said that the raise for bus drivers was included in the school board’s budget which was not approved.

According to WCDT Radio, the county commissioner’s vote not to approve the school board’s budget was over debt concerns.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

