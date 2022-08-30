‘Oodles of doodles’: Nashville Humane Association rescues 45 dogs from puppy mill

The Nashville Humane Association rescued 45 dogs from a puppy mill on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.(NHA)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – If you’re a fan of fluff and adorable dogs, we’d suggest you check out the Nashville Humane Association.

The animal shelter, 213 Oceola Ave., recently took in 45 doodles from a breeder who surrendered the dogs, according to a Nashville Humane Association (NHA) Facebook post.

Say 'hellooo" to oodles and oodles of doodles! They're fluffy. They're adorable. And they're the 45 newest residents of...

Posted by Nashville Humane Association on Monday, August 29, 2022

“First, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but we have a puppy mill problem in this country,” the post said. “Pets are being overbred. We have far too many pets who need homes for there to be ‘mills’ churning out litter after litter.”

NHA said its transport teams left Nashville at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday and seven hours later, they loaded up the scared doodles into vehicles and headed back to Nashville.

Each ones of the dogs got a medical workup Monday from the NHA veterinary team. Fosters are needed, NHA said.

“When we have emergency situations like this, we need fosters to support transports, but fosters also allow us to keep our normal operations full speed ahead as well,” NHA said.

To foster, email foster@nashvillehumane.org. The shelter hopes to get the dogs adopted soon.

