One day left for Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve been getting used to tax-free groceries, that will soon be coming to an end.

However, some people say they didn’t even know the tax holiday was going on.

“It would have been nice to have known,” says Monica Zackery, a customer at Talpas Supermercado off Nolensville Pike. “But there’s no advertisement in front of the store. Nobody said anything about the taxes.”

Managers at Talpas Supermercado said the same thing that customers forgot about the tax holiday.

Further down the road, at the Supermercado Latina, a sign on the door says, “no taxes”. However, the owner inside said the relief made no difference on business this month.

“I thought we were going to get a lot more business and people were excited about it,” says Katie Rogers, an employee at Produce Place on Murphy Road.

With one day left of the tax holiday, she’s giving people some food for thought.

“For the rest of the month or the last couple of days that we have, I guess just stock up as much as you can, it’s really awesome,” she says.

The tax-free items are unprepared food, from fresh to frozen vegetables, meat, fruit and canned goods are all tax-free. What is not tax-free are items like candy, alcohol, tobacco, dietary supplements, and prepared food.

