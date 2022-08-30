Nashville Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics prepare to host inaugural charity event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Athletics and the Nashville Predators announced plans to host the inaugural charity event, Smashville Showdown, at Hawkins Field in mid-September.

Vanderbilt Athletics officials said the event would include members of the Nashville Predators and student-athletes from various Vanderbilt sporting programs. It will also feature players from both organizations participating in a home run derby and softball game at Hawkins Field.

Ticket sales for the charity event will benefit the Vandy United Fund, the Predators Foundation, and several local charitable organizations. The Predators Foundation will also auction off items worn and used by the participants in the event, including shirts, hats, and bats.

“Needless to say, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Nashville Predators on what we hope to make an annual event for the community,” said Vanderbilt baseball general manager and chief of staff Brooks Webb. “This has been a vision for several years now, and it will be an exciting evening watching some of the best from the Predators and Vanderbilt on Hawkins Field become a reality.”

The event will take place on September 19 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale for $25 each Tuesday.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com and VUCommodores.com for further information regarding the event. Tickets can be purchased here.

