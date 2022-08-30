‘Mr. Shrub’ still sprucing up Nashville yards after five decades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man has had a green thumb for decades, and it won’t be fading anytime soon.

Ray Irvine, known as Mr. Shrub, has been clipping and trimming his way through Nashville since the 1960s. His goal is to make front and back yards prettier, which he has done for more than five decades.

Irvine is like a growing plant’s best friend. His knowledge of the industry and shrubbery, along with hard work, has helped him make a living and friends along the way.

“Plants are either evergreen (or) come back in Spring,” he said. “Some (plants) like the sun and some like the shade. So you have to get things like sun and shade.”

Irvine wouldn’t tell WSMV4 how old he is, but he said he doesn’t plan to retire any time soon.

“They say you shouldn’t retire until you’ve worked 60 years,” Irvine said. “I’ve only worked 57.”

