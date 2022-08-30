Metro Police, TBI seize more than two ounces of fentanyl during bust

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A monthslong investigation by Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to an arrest and the seizure of more than two ounces of fentanyl on Monday.

Marcos Vasquez-Mejia, 41, is charged with seven counts of felony drug possession and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

During a search of Vasquez-Mejia’s vehicle and apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison, investigators said they found and seized more than two ounces of fentanyl, 359 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, one handgun and $131,529 cash.

Vasquez-Mejia was in his vehicle about to make a fentanyl transaction when he was arrested, police said. He remains jailed on $325,000 bond.

