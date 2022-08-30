Metro council members hope to help women looking for abortion access

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Metro Council members are pushing back against Tennessee’s total abortion ban. Those council members against the ban are trying to get Metro Council to approve a grant for Planned Parenthood to help Nashvillians leave the state to get an abortion, but they still haven’t nailed down the source of funding.

WSMV 4 sat down Monday with Metro councilwoman Ginny Welsch, who said this issue hits home for her.

“It is very personal because being able to make that decision really did save my life,” Ginny Welsch said.

Welsch said in the 1970s, she had an abortion. Welsch said she was in a potentially dangerous situation with the father of the child.

“When I found out I was pregnant, it was horrifying,” Welsch said. “It was harrowing because I knew there was no way I could go through with it and potentially maybe come out with my life.”

Welsch is a cosponsor of a new resolution for a $500,000 grant to help women leave Tennessee to get abortions. This comes after the state’s total abortion ban that went into effect Thursday.

Welsch said it would be done through a memorandum of understanding with a community partner like Planned Parenthood. Welsch said $200,000 would go to sex education; $150,000 would go to sex supplies, like condoms; and $150,000 would help people access abortions outside Tennesee.

So where would the money come from?

Some council members said it would be pulled from this year’s operating budget, but Metro’s legal department said that is a challenge.

“We are down to reserve balances,” Director of Legislative Affairs Mike Jameson said. “A half-million-dollar allocation... Metro operates a tight ship so even an extra penny can be difficult to find.”

Welsch said some council members are looking for funding in other places.

“In a lot of departments, we have positions that are funded but not yet filled,” Welsch said. “We are looking for places where the money is sitting there and not yet being used, and we can take a little bit from here and there and not have a bad impact and be able to replace that money in the next budget cycle.”

Welsch said if passed by Metro Council, this would likely be a one-time grant since she believes it is possible state legislators could introduce legislation at their next session in January to make something like this illegal.

“There is legislation being introduced all around the country about criminalizing women who might cross state lines to access abortion care services, so I would not be surprised if the state legislature did something like that,” Welsch said.

WSMV 4 reached out to the spokespersons for state Republican lawmakers on this issue. We are still waiting for comment. This resolution will be on first reading at Metro Council’s meeting next Tuesday.

