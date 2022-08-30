Match at the Match: Nashville SC hosts singles night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville SC is hosting its first-ever singles night Wednesday at GEODIS Park to give other available Nashville SC fans and potentially find a match.

Singles are invited to enjoy an exclusive singles event in the WeHo Club in GEODIS Park before the gates open for other fans to enjoy the match against Colorado Rapids. Singles can then enjoy the match in the general admission singles section, where you can mingle with others or sit with your match.

For each Match at the Match ticket, singles will be able to enter the WeHo Club, receive a complimentary beverage, and the opportunity to win a First Date upgrade for that night and bring someone you met in the mixer to the field to watch warmups, access to the WeHo Club for the night and upgraded seats.

