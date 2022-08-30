Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs.

Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Hernandez claimed “people were chasing him,” police said, so he broke a window to get into the school.

Hernandez later admitted to using “ice,” a narcotic, before going on school property, police said. He said at least four people were armed and chasing him while shooting.

These claims were unfounded. Hernandez was arrested.

