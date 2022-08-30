Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument.

On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds in the front yard. The two were 67-year-old Laura Undis and 67-year-old Virginia Deirdre Sheen. They were taken to a local hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The suspect, 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was detained by Good Samaritans.

A preliminary investigation by HPD revealed that Undis and Martin were in a relationship. An argument broke out between them and they went into the front yard of the home.

A neighbor, Sheen, attempted to intervene between Undis and Martin when Martin pulled out a pistol and began shooting resulting in the death of both Undis and Sheen, according to HPD.

Martin was taken into custody and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

HPD said the incident is still an active investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information on the case should call and report the information to HPD at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile app.

