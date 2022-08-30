VIDEO: Burglars caught on camera searching for guns in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target

Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.

Like every other morning for the last two years, Paul said he went on a walk around his neighborhood, but his jaw dropped when he got to his car.

“I was just looking towards my car and I saw glass on the ground and I was like oh, no… I looked up and saw my passenger front side window on the ground,” Paul said.

Within seconds Paul realized that his car was broken into and he quickly reached for his dashboard camera.

“My dash cam caught the incident where these kids were in fact looking through my car,” Paul said.

He assumed they were looking for money, until he heard someone say this on the video,

“Ain’t no gun in there?” One man said in the video.

The video goes on for a few more seconds with the sounds of people sifting through the car. Then moments later you see two people get out of the car and run off.

“The two people actually smashed my car as well as a neighbor’s car that was sitting right next to mine, Paul said.”

Metro police said more than 840 guns have been stolen from cars this year. They get about 23 reports a week and Paul nearly became one of them.

“Maybe someone saw me take guns out of my car and said this car is the one we’ll go there and take them because the kid did say a word for word ain’t no gun in there which is pretty upsetting, Paul said.”

Metro police always urge you to not only lock up your cars but, remove and lock up your guns if you have them.

