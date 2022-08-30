Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.

Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.(South Central KY Drug Task Force)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago.

South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in Adairville back on December 8, 2020. The victim, identified as Cody Elmore, was pronounced dead and the coroner reported that he died from a fentanyl overdose.

Authorities began investigating and determined there was another overdose victim involved, but they were stable in the hospital.

According to officials, the two victims purchased narcotics from Caleb Parks, 22, of White House, Tenn. back in December of 2020.

Following a long investigation, Parks was arrested on August 29 in Sumner County and charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.

He is now in the Logan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2019: Deadly crash on I-40
2019: Deadly crash shuts down I-40 East
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville...
Match at the Match: Nashville SC hosts singles night
'Mr. Shrub' spruces up yards in Nashville
‘Mr. Shrub’ still sprucing up Nashville yards after five decades
'Mr. Shrub' spruces up yards in Nashville
'Mr. Shrub' spruces up yards in Nashville
Nashville Predators logo
Nashville Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics prepare to host inaugural charity event