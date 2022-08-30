Hendersonville to build new fire station, expected to boost safety

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville is getting a new fire station to improve response times in a growing part of the city.

Crews at Fire Station 7 will serve more than 1,000 families. This is expected to lower response times for the neighborhoods north of the bypass.

The new $5.3M station will be over 9,000 square feet and will be located across the street from Knox Doss Middle School. It will include a separate office for Hendersonville police and will also be used to store equipment.

The city will be hosting a ceremony tonight at 4 p.m. to commence the start of the project.

