Gas station clerk dies after being shot during robbery in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Smyrna that ended with an employee fatally shot on Tuesday morning.

According the Smyrna Police, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walked into the Shell gas station on Stonecrest Blvd. around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The man pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register. He then shot the clerk and fled the scene.

The clerk was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives with SPD are looking for a black male who was wearing the aforementioned hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a black Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Smyrna Police at 615-267-5146.

