Franklin County School Board calls special meeting amid bus driver strike

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday night, hours after school bus drivers didn’t show up for work.

They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. County Commissioners denied that budget Monday night, because it included a new activity center, according to a WCDT radio broadcast.

“We just kind of waited and waited for a phone call from the school district and nothing came in until early this morning,” Samantha Troicke, who has children in the school system, said. “We didn’t get the call until 10 minutes before the buses would have run. So, it would have been a big disaster because typically I would have already left for work.”

Long lines could be seen at the county schools Tuesday morning, with parents scrambling to make arrangements to get their kids to school.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing how it happened, and I mean, transportation for the kids is number one in my opinion,” Ed Troicke said.

Since the bus drivers went on strike, Franklin County Schools say eight drivers returned to complete their afternoon routes.

The school board meets at 7:30 p.m. to try to find a solution that will get them all behind the wheel.

“They deserve a raise. The price of everything has gone through the roof,” Samantha Troicke said. “So I completely understand. I think the Board of Education and the county has failed them. They failed all these students that don’t have a way to school or home from school now.”

WSMV 4 made multiple attempts to talk to Franklin County Director of School Stanley Bean.

He did not return our messages.

“Let’s get these buses back on the road, let’s get the drivers what they deserve. Not what y’all want to pay, what they deserve,” Jason Rieben.

WSMV 4 will follow Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.