First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings showers & thunderstorms this morning

A cold front is passing through the Midstate, bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms early this morning.

Expect a wet morning commute as this rain passes through early this morning. Rain should clear out around lunchtime as the front pushes from west to east. We may see an isolated shower in the afternoon, but the rest of today looks mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows cool off to the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly less humid and seasonable. The early mornings should be noticeably cooler, too, with some areas even waking up to 50s early in the morning.

Friday will turn quite hot once again with highs back in the low 90s. There is a small chance of an isolated shower, but most of the Midstate looks to stay dry. Lows are back in the low 70s.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this coming weekend, as more humidity returns to the Midstate. Labor Day also looks rather unsettled at this time with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

