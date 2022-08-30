Endangered two-month-old boy found safe, father in custody

The father and baby were located in Wilson County.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced the baby at the center of an Endangered Child Alert had been located and was safe early Wednesday morning.

TBI were looking for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, who missing from White County with his father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr., who did not have custody rights to the child.

The two were tracked down in Wilson County overnight. Baby Gunner was unharmed and Daniel was arrested and will likely be charged with custodial interference, in addition to others.

EXPLAINER: What is the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert?

The case did not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert, according to TBI.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv babycake's bakery
Babycake's Bakery prepares to open in East Nashville
WSMV bar shooting
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
WSMV bar shooting
Bar fight in Antioch ends with woman shot
WSMV baby found
Endangered child found safe, father in custody
WSMV bar shooting
Woman shot outside bar in Antioch