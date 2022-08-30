Endangered two-month-old boy found safe, father in custody

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced the baby at the center of an Endangered Child Alert had been located and was safe early Wednesday morning.

TBI were looking for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, who missing from White County with his father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr., who did not have custody rights to the child.

The two were tracked down in Wilson County overnight. Baby Gunner was unharmed and Daniel was arrested and will likely be charged with custodial interference, in addition to others.

The case did not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert, according to TBI.

UPDATE: Pleased to report Gunner Boland has been found safe in Wilson County.



Daniel Boland, Jr. is currently in law enforcement custody.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word about this case! pic.twitter.com/fB2v1CHbor — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 31, 2022

