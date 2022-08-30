Endangered Child Alert issued for two-month-old boy


TBI officials are working on locating the two
TBI officials are working on locating the two(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing two-month-old child Tuesday

TBI officials said they are looking for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, missing from White County. He is believed to be with his father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr., who, according to TBI, does not have custody of the child.

According to authorities, Daniel is also facing a charge of Custodial Interference.

Baby Gunner is two 21″ with an unknown weight and eye color. Daniel is 5′ 8″, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

TBI officials said there is currently no information regarding the description of Daniel’s car or the direction of travel for the public.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gunner or Daniel is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starting the school year with security changes
Starting the school year with security changes
Metro Health has a plan for Monkeypox vaccines
Metro Health has a plan for Monkeypox vaccines
Bus drivers on strike after raises denied
Franklin County School Board calls special meeting amid bus driver strike
After killing judge's husband, man arrested again
After pleading guilty to killing a judge’s husband on I-40, man cited again for careless driving
Rules change for football games after shooting
Rules change for football games after shooting