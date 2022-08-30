Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislation geared toward whether or not your third grader is on reading level is in full effect in Tennessee.

Back in January 2021, state lawmakers created a new policy around third grade. If students don’t meet the required reading level, students may have to repeat the grade.

The new policy will depend on the student’s success by this spring’s TCAP tests.

“I think a lot of parents and families are going to be caught off guard,” said Morrison.

Sara Morrison teaches third grade in Nashville. She disagrees with a new state law that could potentially have thousands of third graders repeat their grade if they don’t pass the English and Language Arts portion of the TCAP test.

“A lot of the reasons why maybe a student wouldn’t pass that test is something far out of their control and so I don’t think that it is very fair or appropriate,” said Morrison.

Learning loss during the pandemic is another reason why this third-grade teacher says something like this shouldn’t be enforced upon the performance in the classroom.

“So really their first full regular school year was last year their second-grade year. And so there are a lot of gaps and holes and to put that pressure on them that they need to be passing a third-grade test when they might still have some additional learning that still needs to be done over the next few years, like I said I don’t think that it’s fair,” said Morrison.

WSMV 4 requested last school year’s ELA TCAP scores from third graders in Davidson County. More than 70% of third graders’ test scores in the county were either below or approaching. If the same metrics were applied to the new law , those numbers show the high number of students that could possibly be left behind. It’s important to note that these TCAP scores reflect all subjects and not just literacy.

MNPS school outgoing board member for District 6, Fran Bush, says the legislation needs to be communicated more with parents and families since it takes effect this year.

“One of the things that I was a little concerned about is if parents are paying attention,” said Bush.

She says there should be more communication for the parents’ sake.

“If your child is not reading on third grade level after they take the TCAP and they do not pass or do not meet proficiency then they will retain their students,” said Bush.

Nonnative English speakers, students with certain reading disabilities, and students who have already been held back, aren’t included in the new policy.

So, what happens if a third grade does not pass the ELA portion of TCAP?

If a third grader has an approaching score, then they’ll have to attend a learning loss bridge camp, maintain a 90% attendance and then demonstrate

growth after taking a test at the end of the camp.

If a third grader has a what’s called a below score, then they will also have to attend the learning loss bridge camp and maintain a 90-percent attendance and then participate in the state’s Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corp in fourth grade.

