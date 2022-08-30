CMCSS implements new spectator policies after shooting outside football stadium

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has implemented new spectator policies for fans attending high school football games in the county.

The new policy comes two weeks after there was a shooting outside West Creek High School’s football stadium during the game on Aug. 19.

“CMCSS strongly believes in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses. However, providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses must always be the top priority,” the school system said in a statement.

Three people, an 18-year-old and two juveniles, were arrested after several shots were fired in the parking lot at West Creek High School around 9:10 p.m.

The school system said the policy would initially only be in affect at football games due to the number of spectators at the game; however, policies for other athletics events at the high school and middle school levels will be evaluated and communicated ahead of those seasons.

The following policies will be implemented for all spectators at high school football games at CMCSS campuses:

Bag Policy: CMCSS strongly encourages spectators not to bring any bags. The following is the bag policy for all spectators:

One clear tote bag (plastic, vinyl or PVC) per person is permitted. Clear totes should not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and school have the discretion to prohibit any oversized clear tote bags.

One one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) per person is permitted.

Clear bags cannot be tinted or have large graphics that obstruct visibility.

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bags.

All bags are subject to be searched.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and computer bags.

Exceptions: Students participating in the event (athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, etc.), officials/referees and CMCSS employees or employees for visiting out-of-district schools may bring bags that are necessary for the event. Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are permitted.

Adult supervision policy:

Children who are middle school age or younger must be accompanied by an adult, preferably a parent/guardian, for entry into the athletic event.

High school-age students from the home school, visiting school or community may attend the game without being accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who violates CMCSS rules will be removed from the event and/or banned from attending events. Law enforcement and/or school officials will contact students/juveniles and there could be school-based (for students) and/or criminal consequences for offenses in the Student Code of Conduct and/or breaking the law.

No Re-Entry Policy: CMCSS will continue to enforce a no re-entry policy in all athletic venues. If a spectator leaves the venue, they will not be readmitted, unless there are extenuating circumstances as approved by school officials. Spectators must purchase tickets via GoFan. Tickets will not be sold on site.

Increased law enforcement: In collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville Police Department, there will be additional officers employed at every athletic event, in the venue and around campus. All persons, personal items and vehicles are subject to be searched on school policy.

Limiting capacities: Depending on multiple factors, including venue capacity, availability of law enforcement and emergency medical services, and anything deemed a safety or security risk, capacities could be limited and ticket sales restricted. CMCSS offers streaming of most high school athletics events via NFHS Network.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.