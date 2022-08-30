After pleading guilty to killing a judge’s husband on I-40, man cited again for careless driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Danny Weld-Ebanks pleaded guilty in court in May 2020 to vehicular homicide in the death of Matt Kenigson, he heard directly from the other judge in the courtroom that day: the victim’s wife, Judge Lynda Jones.

Prosecutors said Weld-Ebanks was driving at high speeds before the Interstate 40/Interstate 24 split in 2019 when he crashed into Kenigson’s truck.

“We don’t wish you any pain,” Jones said to Weld-Ebanks during the hearing. “Have a very production successful life. That would make us very happy.”

Kenigson’s mother, Judith, had a similar message that day, while holding up a picture of her son.

“I want you to see this photograph. This is the man you killed,” Judith Kenigson said. “You must change.”

They had thought they had delivered a message of redemption. Until Aug. 20 when Weld-Ebanks was cited on Broadway in downtown Nashville for careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicles and other driving offenses.

“I was very hurt, I cried. It was a pretty rough day,” Jones told WSMV4 Investigates. “I felt like a fool for wanting to give him a second chance.”

Weld-Ebanks, who wrote Jones an apology letter on the day of his sentencing, ultimately turned himself in on a probation violation.

“If you see him again, what do you say this time?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.

“I don’t have anything to say to him this time. I just can’t,” Jones said. “I’ll pray for him. I have no words.”

Jeff Cherry, Weld-Ebanks’ attorney, told WSMV4 Investigates his client is sorry for how his careless driving citation would impact Jones and her family.

