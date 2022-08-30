55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home.

Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jacob Wilson and 33-year-old Kimberly Griffin, who both lived at the residence. Both have been charged with possession for resale, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony. They are expected to appear before General Session Judge Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Sheriff Kyle Helton commended the officers involved and the pursuit of making Giles County a Safer Community for all to live in.

