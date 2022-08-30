12-year-old boy lands ace in tournament at Tims Ford

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young boy from Lawrenceburg is still celebrating after sinking a hole-in-one during a tournament over the weekend.

12-year-old Corbin White was playing in the Mid-South Golf Series tournament at Tims Ford State Park in Winchester on Saturday, when tee’d up his ball on a short par 3. His mother, Meghan White, was filming on her phone.

Corbin calmly addresses the golf ball, put a nice, smooth swing on it and watched the ball flight soar closer and closer to the pin.

BOOM - right in the cup.

The video shows Corbin watch the ball roll in for the ace before running toward the hole to see if his eyes had deceived him.

“I didn’t think it would be that early on in my golf career,” Corbin admitted in a Zoom interview with his mother, Meghan, who couldn’t believe it herself.

“When he got that excited, he was so pumped, he made me start tearing up because I’ve never seen him get that excited,” she explained.

The most amazing part of Corbin’s accomplishment is he has only been playing the game for a few years. He started playing golf during the COVID-19 shutdown.

As most golfers can attest, a hole-in-one is the pinnacle achievement for the amateur golfer and Corbin just landed it at age 12.

Corbin’s mom admitted she normally does not record when he plays, but her husband encouraged her to pull out her phone just moments before the big moment happened.

