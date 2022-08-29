Woman arrested in Texas after indictment alleges she killed her fiancé in 2019


(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville murder suspect was arrested in Texas after an indictment alleged she killed her fiancé.

41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso.

The indictment alleged Avila killed her fiancé, 44-year-old Ismail Rodgriguez, in September 2019 on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Rodriguez’s skeletal remains were found in Kentucky.

