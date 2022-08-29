Tomato Watermelon Stack recipe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chef Johnny Haffner prepared a Tomato Watermelon Stack on Today in Nashville on Aug. 29.
Find the recipe below:
Basil vinaigrette
2T lemon juice
2T tarragon vinegar
2T Dijon mustard
1 lg clove of garlic
1 small shallot
1 bunch of parsley
1 large bunch of basil
4 green onions
2 tsps sugar
1 tsps salt
1 tsps cracked pepper
Blend
Add slowly in the vitamin
1 cup of olive oil
