Tomato Watermelon Stack recipe

Find the recipe here: https://www.wsmv.com/2022/08/29/tomato-watermelon-stack-recipe/
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chef Johnny Haffner prepared a Tomato Watermelon Stack on Today in Nashville on Aug. 29.

Find the recipe below:

Basil vinaigrette

2T lemon juice

2T tarragon vinegar

2T Dijon mustard

1 lg clove of garlic

1 small shallot

1 bunch of parsley

1 large bunch of basil

4 green onions

2 tsps sugar

1 tsps salt

1 tsps cracked pepper

Blend

Add slowly in the vitamin

1 cup of olive oil

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roses & Revolutions performs "Here With You"
Roses & Revolutions performs 'Here With You'
50 Floor Deals
50 Floor deals, Sponsored By: 50 Floor
Free Financial Plan Checkup with Beacon
Free Financial Plan Checkup with Beacon Capital Management, Sponsored By: Beacon Capital Management
Porch Parties to Support Families Facing Cancer
Porch Parties to Support Families Facing Cancer