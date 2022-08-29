Tomato Watermelon Stack recipe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chef Johnny Haffner prepared a Tomato Watermelon Stack on Today in Nashville on Aug. 29.

Find the recipe below:

Basil vinaigrette

2T lemon juice

2T tarragon vinegar

2T Dijon mustard

1 lg clove of garlic

1 small shallot

1 bunch of parsley

1 large bunch of basil

4 green onions

2 tsps sugar

1 tsps salt

1 tsps cracked pepper

Blend

Add slowly in the vitamin

1 cup of olive oil

