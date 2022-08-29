Teen accused of killing 16-year-old boy in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Sunday evening homicide in East Nashville.

Zacchaeus Johnson is charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide. Johnson is accused by police of fatally shooting 16-year-old Antonio Baker.

The shooting happened at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the James Cayce public housing development on South Fifth Street.

Baker, of Dew Street, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. Johnson, of Summer Place, fled the scene but was later taken into custody in Clarksville, Tennessee, police said.

A drug-related robbery motive is under investigation.

