Suspect eludes officers following pursuit in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers are looking for a suspect following a vehicle pursuit that went awry in Mt. Juliet on Sunday night.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, patrol vehicle were pursuing a car from another town when it came to an end on Lebanon Road, near Mt. Juliet Road, around 11 p.m. The suspect escaped on foot and officers gave chase.

The suspect then ran into the Cedar Creek area and there has been no contact since. MJPD officers are looking for a man wearing a gray tank top with tattoos in the Park Glen, Woodland Place and Creelwood Drive neighborhoods.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and MJPD officers continue to search for the man on Monday morning.

