SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat.

The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat.

Officials said people should avoid the area.

We are investigating a bomb threat at McDonald’s (5431 Main St). The store has been evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uYbQamWp7J — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) August 29, 2022

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.