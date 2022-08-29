One person dead after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in East Nashville in the 500 block of South 5th Street.

Officers said that one person was shot and taken to Vanderbilt with critical injuries to WSMV on the scene. The person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A WSMV crew member at the scene learned that police are following leads.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

