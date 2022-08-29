Nashville man sentenced to federal prison for pharmacy, bank robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man convicted of robbing a Nashville Walgreens of prescription narcotics was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in federal prison.

David Powell, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. to 13 years in prison.

Powell was initially arrested Aug. 25, 2020, and charged with the Aug. 19 robbery of the Walgreens Pharmacy on Nolensville Pike, according to a U.S. Justice Department media release.

Powell showed a handgun during the robbery, prosecutors said, and demanded the Walgreens pharmacist give him all of the Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Lortab. The pharmacist complied and Powell ran away from the store.

The investigation by responding officers and detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department led them to the area of West Valley Drive, where they found Powell. He ran but police later caught him.

He had several guns with him, despite being on federal supervised release out of the Northern District of Illinois. He had been previously convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Powell was also responsible for a Jan. 3, 2020, robbery of the Fifth-Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard.

In May, Powell pleaded guilty to armed pharmacy robbery; brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; and bank robbery.

“U.S. Attorney Wildasin commended the FBI and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Montminy, for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case which removes another dangerous offender from the community for an extended period of time,” the release said.

