MTSU baseball coach resigns after recent DUI arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - MTSU head baseball coach Jim Toman has resigned effective immediately after his arrest for DUI earlier this month, Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced Monday.

Toman was arrested on the night of Aug. 5 in Murfreesboro, according to jail documents.

“We want to wish Coach Toman well in the future and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he put into our program,” Massaro said in a news release. “The team was getting better every year under his reign and last season they won seven of 10 CUSA series, finished 68th in the country in RPI, representing the highest for the program in 10 years.”

Associated head coach Jerry Myers will serve as the interim head coach for the 2022-23 academic year.

“I have tremendous confidence in Coach Meyers’ leadership and in assistant coach Kevin Nichols,” Massaro said. “We will move quickly to fill the vacant assistant coach position to give our team the best chance to build on its success from last season.”

Toman was head coach for the Blue Raiders for four seasons after being hired in June 2018. He saw MTSU win its most games since 2015 after a 29-26 finish in 2022. The Blue Raiders made the Conference USA Baseball Championship for the second straight year and had five players earn all-conference honors.

“After much reflection, I am resigning my position to focus on getting better and putting my life back on a more positive track,” Toman said in a news release. “I have enjoyed my time at MTSU and truly love all my players and wish them the very best.”

Jim Toman has resigned after four seasons as the head coach of @MT_Baseball.https://t.co/jXNZnVMfk5 — MT Athletics (@MTAthletics) August 29, 2022

