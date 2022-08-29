MNPS program opens door for support staff to become teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is working to make sure your child has a teacher.

In response to the ongoing teacher shortage, MNPS is working to hire from within by giving support staff the opportunity to earn a master’s degree and the required certifications.

The Grow Your Own program began last year within Metro schools. The staff that started the program just became teachers in the classroom at the start of this school year.

Jared Feihoefer has been working with MNPS at the Harris-Hillman School as a substitute teacher and para-professional for three years.

He started looking into grad school programs to become a teacher and decided on Lipscomb for his master’s degree but was unsure how he was going to pay for it.

The timing was perfect, as the MNPS Grow Your Own scholarship program was looking for applicants, enabling him to receive the education to become a teacher, at no cost.

“I feel like all the big success stories I’ve heard in my life kind of contain an element of like just jump and figure it out on the way down, like go for it, trust yourself, you’re going to figure it out,” admitted Freihoefer. “So that’s kind of the mentality that I went in with and, thankfully, I was in the right place at the right time.”

Freihofer says 11 people were in the first co-hort of the Grow Your Own program.

