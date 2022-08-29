Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage


police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage.

John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike.

37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Carter allegedly crossed into the other lane into on-coming traffic and collided with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor.

Taylor died at the scene and Carter was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MNPD said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene and that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN
Clarksville PD responds to crash causing major delays
The man was caught taking off his clothes on surveillance footage, according to police.
Man caught ‘completely naked’ inside Nashville laundromat, police say
Workers at Vanderbilt are installing new signage at FirstBank Stadium on Monday.
Vanderbilt, FirstBank sign football stadium naming rights agreement
A consumer pumps gas into his car.
Tennessee gas prices hold steady for first time in 10 weeks