Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage.

John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike.

37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Carter allegedly crossed into the other lane into on-coming traffic and collided with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor.

Taylor died at the scene and Carter was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MNPD said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene and that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

