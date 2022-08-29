Man caught ‘completely naked’ inside Nashville laundromat, police say

The man was caught taking off his clothes on surveillance footage, according to police.
The man was caught taking off his clothes on surveillance footage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he took off his clothes inside a Nashville laundromat.

Michael Antonio Newsome was charged with indecent exposure.

Officers responded Friday to Fabric Care Center, 3124 Dickerson Pike, in regard to Newsome trespassing at the laundromat, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

The owner told police Newsome had been told multiple times he is not allowed inside the business.

During his latest visit to the store, Newsome was caught on surveillance footage taking off all his clothes, according to the report.

“He is seen completely naked inside the business with other customers,” police said.

Newsome was charged with a misdemeanor. Police said he did not qualify for a state citation “due to the reasonable likelihood the offenses will continue.”

