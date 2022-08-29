Local singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local singer was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Memphis police say Stefanie Bolton drove up to two women exiting Hotworks Gym on North Germantown Road and began yelling obscenities.

One of the women is dating Bolton’s soon-to-be-divorced husband.

Police say the woman got into her vehicle and Bolton started beating on her windows and screaming.

The woman tried to drive away, and Bolton followed.

After pursuing, Bolton fired a gun at the woman, hitting her driver’s side window, police say.

Bolton is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and vandalism.

Bolton was scheduled to play at Halloran Centre at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday as part of the 901 LIVE! show, but is no longer listed on the lineup.

