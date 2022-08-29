Lane Motor Museum is home to large collection of European cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Lane Motor Museum has been home to the most extensive collection of European cars in the United States and is on Murfreesboro Road.

The museum shows around 150 of Europe’s finest cars daily from an array of 500. Each has a story and not all were successful.

“They are engineering marvels, some worked, some didn’t,” said Rebecca with Lane Motor Museum “The aluminum rocket here is dazzling.”

In the 1950s, European creativity was all about design. The thought process was how to make the cars look good more than running well.

“Imagination, engineering, wonder…you name it,” Rebecca said.

No thought or design was off the table.

“Propeller-driven vehicles were not intended to take to the air but were driven by propulsion,” said Rebecca. “We actually do rides for members on Percy Priest so we can show them off on the water. You can come out and experience that.”

All of the cars are a site to see and are worth a lot of money considering what the warehouse once held. Rebecca said it was the Sun Beam Bread Bakery from 1951 to 1994.

